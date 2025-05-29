One Tank Trips: Top Golf

BATON ROUGE, La. — Who doesn't love a round of golf outdoors? But when the Louisiana heat hits, sometimes you need a break. This One Tank Trip takes us somewhere more climate-controlled, where the weather's a little more on par.

"We love to have fun... everyday it’s about our playmakers having fun every day, but also our players to have fun," said Director of Operations, Brandon Creel.

No ifs, ands, or "putts" about it; this 55,000-square-foot facility, spanning three floors, offers an ambiance far different than your typical tee time.

“We also have some virtual courses that you can play on,” Creel said.

A perfect place to compete with friends even if you don’t get a hole in one.

"You don’t have to be a great golfer to play... I’m not a great golfer, but I can still hit it out on the course and have a little bit of fun.”

But it isn’t just about the golfing you can also catch your favorite sport on the big screen, enjoy the full bar, or indulge in some of their delicious bites.

“We have anything from queso to buffalo wings, flatbreads, burgers, sandwiches, donut holes, we have everything from appetizers, to entrees, and deserts as well,” said Creel. "We call it comeback flavor."

You definitely will want comeback from divine drinks and eats to creating experiences the only way Louisiana knows how.

"Really just a down home, southern hospitality, and that Louisiana culture is what we like to call it."