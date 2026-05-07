One Tank Trips: The City of New Orleans riverboat

NEW ORLEANS - A ride along the Mississippi River is giving tourists and locals a chance to slow down and see New Orleans from a different perspective.

Passengers boarding the City of New Orleans riverboat are welcomed aboard a vessel modeled after the classic steamboat experience. The boat is the sister vessel to the historic Steamboat Natchez and features four levels with open-air views of the Mississippi River and the New Orleans skyline.

“It’s relaxing. You get to be on the Mississippi River. It’s just wonderful,” passenger Ann Dronet said.

The vessel stretches 190 feet, including the paddle wheel, and spans 60-feet wide.

Crew members say the design allows passengers to take in views of the river from nearly every corner of the boat. The riverboat also includes bars on every level for guests looking to unwind during the cruise.

“We do have a bar on every level for the adults if they want to take a drink and relax,” Captain Skyler Nicoulin said.

The City of New Orleans also carries its own unique history. Before becoming a river cruise attraction, the vessel operated as a casino boat in Illinois before being transformed into a Mississippi River cruise experience.

The atmosphere onboard leans heavily into New Orleans culture, with music, food and views of the city from the water.

Passengers say the cruise offers an escape from the busy streets of the French Quarter.

“It’s a nice alternative. Everybody’s running around in the French Quarter being hot, being crowded — come on out on the boat, sail on the Mississippi, and have fun,” Dronet said.

Others describe the experience as family-friendly and relaxing.

“It’s relaxing, very kid-friendly, something to do, something to get out the house,” Nicoulin said.

For many riders, the short trip along the Mississippi turns into a quick getaway — all within a tank of gas.