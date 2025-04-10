One Tank Trips: Strawberry Season at Mrs. Heathers Farm

PONCHATOULA It's Strawberry season and berries aren't the only thing sweet about it.

The 53rd annual Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival runs from Friday to Sunday. It's Louisiana’s “largest free harvest festival” and gains a lot of attention and revenue, bringing people together with live music, friends, food and fun.

After starting in 1972, the festival has only grown. It's a way to celebrate local strawberry farmers, non-profits, and special communities.

From sun up to sun down, this time of year, strawberry farmers are elbow-deep dirt in preparation for this weekend's big event.

Some of the hardest-working farmers are at Mrs. Heather's Strawberry Patch. But it’s not just about the farm work for Mrs. Heather.

She opens her home to anyone who wants to pick strawberries and experience a day in the life of a strawberry farmer.

"Well we started out with a pumpkin patch in the fall and that kind of started that way and then my husband's grandparents started the strawberries and we just continued it on,” she said.

Since it opened, it has bloomed into one of the sweetest strawberry patches in Louisiana, jam-packed with delicious treats to try, like a bite of the strawberry shortcake.

And there's more to do than just pick strawberries. Guests can jump on a giant strawberry inflatable or milk a fake cow.

If Mrs. Heather's Strawberry Patch gets you in the picking spirit, head to the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival this weekend. Eighteen bands are performing at the festival; there are also 20 carnival attractions to ride this year.

Chairman of the festival Tristen Miller says that it is a huge money maker for the Ponchatoula community.

"This is the 53rd year of the strawberry festival.. it started with a budget of $500 and has now grown into an event with over $900,000 budget” Miller said.

The festival will also have a variety of activities for kids to get involved in the traditions.

"The strawberry eating contest, we do have an egg toss on Sunday morning, rides of course, and then we do have our education square," Miller said.