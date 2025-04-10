2une In Preview: 53rd annual Strawberry Festival

BATON ROUGE — The 53rd annual Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival kicks off this weekend and organizers stopped by 2une In on Thursday to preview the festival.

The Strawberry Fest Queen Alexis Lee, King Darryl Poche and chairman Tristen Miller shared what attendees can expect this year.

"It is just electric. It's the largest free harvest festival in our state with about 450,000 people attending year to year," Lee, a former WBRZ traffic reporter, said.

The festival will also have a variety of activities for kids to get involved in the traditions.

"The strawberry eating contest, we do have an egg toss on Sunday morning, rides of course, and then we do have our education square," Miller said.

The festival starts Friday in Ponchatoula and WBRZ will be covering it through its conclusion on Sunday.