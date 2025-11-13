One Tank Trips: Loft 18

BATON ROUGE, La. — On this week's One Tank Trips, we showcase a place where you can have a ball, literally.

Loft 18 in Baton Rouge isn’t your average sports bar. Whether you’re dodging zombies, swinging for a home run, or grabbing a bite between games, the venue blends food, drinks and high-tech play in a way that’s drawing in crowds of all ages.

“So Loft 18 is an interactive sports bar and grill,” owner Ty Duet said.

And when they say interactive, they mean it. The bar features full-swing enclosure simulators that make you feel like you’re standing in the middle of the action. A projector displays the game in front of players, while multiple cameras track every move.

From golf swings to dodgeball throws, each motion translates instantly to the screen.

“When you throw this at the screen, it’s going to register and read we can blow up zombies, play carnival games, baseball, basketball, soccer, all kinds of stuff,” Duet said.

And that’s just the beginning. The simulators can run everything from beer pong and football to zombie dodgeball and a home run derby, opening up the experience to a wide range of visitors.

“People love it,” Duet said. “From 8-year-olds to 45-year-olds, everybody finds a sport they want to play and something they enjoy. It’s something different to do with your time.”

And when the games wrap up, the menu keeps people sticking around. Loft 18 serves dishes like the oozy burger, BBQ chicken flatbread and classic red beans and rice, giving visitors one more reason to make the trip.