One Tank Trips: Little Big Cup

ARNAUDVILLE – A 51-mile journey from Baton Rouge into the bayou, The Little Big Cup in Arnaudville offers a true taste of Louisiana.

This culinary oasis elevates Cajun cuisine and lets comfort reign supreme.

"It’s a very warm and friendly atmosphere, and for me, it’s home…it brings a different vibe to a small town," customer Sherri McGovern said.

The Little Big Cup's story began humbly as a coffee shop in 2012 before it overflowed into the full-blown restaurant it is today.

"The coffee shop grew into a full-blown restaurant that you see now," owner Sanjay Maharaj said. "I think the bayou is the centerpiece of the restaurant. What other Louisiana setting do you get than eating and dining on the bayou and eating delicious Louisiana food?"

Maharaj said that each bite at The Little Big Cup is crafted to evoke cherished memories, particularly those of Southern food from childhood.

"Our menu reflects the landscape of Louisiana and the food that people remember going to their grandmother’s house and eating," Maharaj said.

From the carefully chosen curtains and decor to the fine china, the entire space radiates warmth.

"We wanted that comfort, we wanted that relaxation, and we are honored that so many people come in and feel that warmth," Maharaj said.

Guests can even pull up by boat or canoe, adding an adventurous twist to their dining experience.

Once you get a glance at the food, you'll understand why it's worth the trip. Some of the restaurant's specialties are crawfish cornbread topped with fried crawfish tails and a bourbon glaze. Another standout is the fried green tomatoes, tossed in a house-made pepper jelly that creates a delightful, super sweet and tangy sensation.

"So many people come out here to celebrate special occasions, they get proposed to, people have gotten married here... and now I understand how important the bayou is to Louisiana history," Maharaj said.