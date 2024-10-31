One Tank Trips: Greater Baton Rouge State Fair

BATON ROUGE - Over the last 60 years, the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair has provided a fun and exciting atmosphere for everyone in attendance. And did you know it's all for charity?

Cliff Barton, President of the GBRSF, has been volunteering at the fair since 1973. He says everyone who works on the board planning the fair year-round is a volunteer. A large portion of the proceeds are funneled back into the community through scholarships, grants and sponsorships.

This year, the GBRSF featured some fun, new attractions such as a dog show and comedy show. There's live music every night with various local artists and several other things to keep you entertained for hours on end!

“It’s just something about it when you come out here, you smell the food, you hear the people having fun and laughing, riding the rides…it just makes you feel like a kid again," Barton said.

Of course, all the games and rides you've grown up with are still there as well. Some crowd favorites on night one appeared to be the Ferris wheel, giant swing and tilt-a-whirl. A wristband will give you access to all of the rides your heart desires!

Tickets for the GBRSF are $15 at the entrance and the last day to attend is November 3. Click here for more details.

Have a suggestion of where we should go next? Email Falon at onetanktrips@wbrz.com