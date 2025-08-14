One Tank Trips: Chapple Farms

PRAIRIEVILLE — It’s a dirty job, but somebody has to do it, especially when you have land filled with unique animals.

Alexander Chapple and his family own 11.7 acres of land filled with unique species of animals you may not be familiar with.

When it comes to taking a walk on the wild side, you don't have to go very far, especially for animal encounters.

"We got horses, we got mini cows, we got alpacas, we got goats, capybara‘s, caveys, emu, swines," Chapple said.

Right in the town of Prairieville, there are many animals that you can get up close and personal with.

“We also do field trips, farm tours, birthday parties, lots of fun activities for the whole family,” Chapple said.



Expand your knowledge on fruits you may not know exist, like the miracle fruit that temporarily changes your taste buds, or try a fruit that tastes like peanut butter.



"I think the most popular animal is the capybara," Chapple said.

So if you are looking for something to make you feel happy, visit Chapple Farms and feed a cappy.

Chapple Farms is open seven days a week and is booked by appointment only. Just call or text 225-828-7160.