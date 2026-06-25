One Tank Trips: 13th Gate Escape

BATON ROUGE - You may know 13th Gate for its nationally recognized haunted attraction, but beyond Halloween, the venue offers a year-round adventure that challenges visitors to think fast, work together, and solve their way out.

13th Gate Escape features eight immersive escape rooms, each with its own storyline, theme, and level of difficulty. From haunted asylums to ancient Mayan caverns, every room is designed to make guests feel like they've stepped into another world.

"We want to give people experiences so they feel like they're walking through a door and going to a whole different world," said Escape Manager Jeremy Scheel.

Unlike traditional escape rooms, the environments are built to resemble movie-quality sets. Hidden passageways, moving walls, secret doors, and interactive elements transform the experience as players uncover clues and advance through the game.

Teams work against the clock to solve puzzles and unlock new areas before time runs out. According to Scheel, the attraction offers three beginner rooms, four intermediate rooms, and one expert-level challenge he calls the "brain crusher."

The escape rooms have also earned national recognition. Scheel said Cut Throat Cavern was voted the No. 1 escape game in the United States and No. 2 in the world in 2018.

Whether it's your first escape room or your fiftieth, each game offers a different storyline, new puzzles and unexpected twists.

13th Gate Escape is open seven days a week. Guests have one hour to solve the clues and escape before the clock runs out.