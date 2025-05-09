65°
One shot at Livingston Parks and Recreation baseball park in Town of Livingston

By: Adam Burruss

LIVINGSTON - One person was shot at the Livingston Parks and Recreation baseball park on Texas Street and South Range Road, according to officials.

Officials say the injured person was a 23-year-old who was shot in the chest. Emergency officials arrived around 9:15 p.m.

No information on the injured person's condition is available.

