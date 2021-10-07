85°
One seriously hurt in shooting off Plank Road

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a reported shooting off Plank Road on Thursday.

The gunfire was reported on Duke Street shortly before 1:30 in the afternoon. Sources said one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No other details related to the shooting were immediately available. 

