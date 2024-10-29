75°
One person taken to hospital after motorcycle reportedly crashed into school bus Tuesday

Tuesday, October 29 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital after a motorcycle reportedly crashed into a school bus Tuesday afternoon. 

Reports said the motorcycle crashed into a Helix Community Schools bus along Greenwell Street near Hartford Avenue shortly before 4:45 p.m.  It's unclear if the person taken to the hospital was a student or the motorcyclist and what condition that person is in. 

A crashed motorcycle was taken from the scene. East Baton Rouge Parish deputies were investigating the wreck. 

