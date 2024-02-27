72°
One person struck & injured in Monday night shooting
BATON ROUGE - One victim was struck & injured by gunfire Monday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department says the shooting took place around the 7300 block of Airline Highway near Victoria Drive, on Monday just before 11:30 p.m..
The victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The motive and suspects are unknown at this time.
