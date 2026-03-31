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Boil advisory issues after water leak in White Castle
WHITE CASTLE - The Iberville Parish Government announced that a boil advisory was issued for parts of White Castle after a water line leaked.
Officials said residents located within Iberville Parish Intracoastal Water System East from La. Hwy 1 at south Aloysia Road to the parish line as well as west to the Texas Brine building in White Castle, including all intersection streets.
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The boil advisory will be lifted some time this week after no contamination is detected in the water supply.
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