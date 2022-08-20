One person shot outside LSU dorm overnight in reported armed robbery

Photo: Stephanie Pearce Carter via Facebook

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot in a reported armed robbery outside an LSU dorm overnight.

LSU police said the incident happened on South Campus Drive near Highland Road overnight.

Photos posted to social media show a police presence and crime scene tape set up right outside East and West Laville Halls — LSU's Honors College residence halls — shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday.

One victim was shot in the altercation and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard told WBRZ this is believed to be an isolated incident where the victim and suspect both know each other.

The robbery remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact campus police at (225) 578-3231.