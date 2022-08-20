75°
Latest Weather Blog
One person shot outside LSU dorm overnight in reported armed robbery
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot in a reported armed robbery outside an LSU dorm overnight.
LSU police said the incident happened on South Campus Drive near Highland Road overnight.
Photos posted to social media show a police presence and crime scene tape set up right outside East and West Laville Halls — LSU's Honors College residence halls — shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday.
One victim was shot in the altercation and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard told WBRZ this is believed to be an isolated incident where the victim and suspect both know each other.
Trending News
The robbery remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact campus police at (225) 578-3231.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Kids donating smoke detectors, helping out pet adoption centers with community service...
-
Law expert explains why unexpected decisions were made in two murder cases...
-
Tenant facing eviction says landlord ignored maintenance requests
-
EBR, Livingston and Central joining forces to clean Amite, Comite Rivers
-
Police arrest 16-year-old drug dealer, seize stockpile of guns after College Drive...
Sports Video
-
WATCH: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier talks to media about fall camp
-
WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels talks fall camp
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning
-
Sports2's 1-on-1 with 5 star LSU commit Shelton Sampson
-
WATCH: 1-on-1 with recent LSU commit QB Rickie Collins