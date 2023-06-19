92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person shot during robbery attempt along Alaska Street on Sunday night

13 hours 16 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, June 18 2023 Jun 18, 2023 June 18, 2023 10:35 PM June 18, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting on Sunday night along Alaska Street. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m.. Officers said a man was shot in the leg while he was being robbed. 

Trending News

His injuries were declared to be non-life-threatening, but no word on his condition was released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days