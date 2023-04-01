67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person shot during picnic in Assumption Parish on Saturday

1 hour 9 minutes 23 seconds ago Saturday, April 01 2023 Apr 1, 2023 April 01, 2023 10:15 PM April 01, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PAINCOURTVILLE - A person was shot during an Assumption High alumni picnic on Saturday afternoon. 

Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies said the shooting happened during the picnic at Dorseyville's recreation park near Paincourtville around 5 p.m. 

Deputies said the victim was shot twice during a fight with another person, but is expected to have non-life-threatening injuries. 

Trending News

An arrest has not been made, but deputies said they have spoken with a person of interest. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days