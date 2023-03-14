61°
One person shot at Chevron station along Plank Road

19 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, March 14 2023 Mar 14, 2023 March 14, 2023 3:23 PM March 14, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot at a gas station and rushed to a hospital Tuesday afternoon. 

According to authorities, the shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. at the Chevron station near the corner of Plank Road and 72nd Avenue. 

The condition of the victim is currently unknown. No more information was immediately available. 

