One person shot at Chevron station along Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot at a gas station and rushed to a hospital Tuesday afternoon.
According to authorities, the shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. at the Chevron station near the corner of Plank Road and 72nd Avenue.
The condition of the victim is currently unknown. No more information was immediately available.
