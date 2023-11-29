61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person shot along North Boulevard

1 hour 29 minutes ago Wednesday, November 29 2023 Nov 29, 2023 November 29, 2023 2:56 PM November 29, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting near the corner of North Boulevard and South 13th Street Wednesday afternoon. 

The shooting happened just after 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday. 

Trending News

No information about the shooting or severity of injuries have been reported. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days