One person seriously injured in shooting Monday night

Monday, July 01 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously injured in a shooting along Catalina Avenue on Monday. 

Officials said the shooting happened before 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Catalina Avenue and North Sherwood Forest Drive. 

One person was taken to a hospital in serious condition. No more information was immediately available. 

