One person seriously injured in shooting Monday night
BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously injured in a shooting along Catalina Avenue on Monday.
Officials said the shooting happened before 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Catalina Avenue and North Sherwood Forest Drive.
One person was taken to a hospital in serious condition. No more information was immediately available.
