One person seriously injured in shooting along North Donmoor Avenue
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting along North Donmoor Avenue on Monday night.
Officials said the shooting happened near the corner of North Donmoor and Rembrandt avenues shortly before 8 p.m.
First responders said the victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
No more information about the shooting was immediately available.
