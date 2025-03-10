59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person seriously injured in shooting along North Donmoor Avenue

Monday, March 10 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting along North Donmoor Avenue on Monday night. 

Officials said the shooting happened near the corner of North Donmoor and Rembrandt avenues shortly before 8 p.m. 

First responders said the victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

No more information about the shooting was immediately available. 

