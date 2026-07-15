82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person injured in shooting on Florida Boulevard

37 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, July 15 2026 Jul 15, 2026 July 15, 2026 9:23 PM July 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting on Florida Boulevard, emergency officials told WBRZ.

The shooting took place near the address of Amigos One Stop, with officials receiving the call around 9:15 p.m.

Trending News

Officials said one person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days