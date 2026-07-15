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One person injured in shooting on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting on Florida Boulevard, emergency officials told WBRZ.
The shooting took place near the address of Amigos One Stop, with officials receiving the call around 9:15 p.m.
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Officials said one person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
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