One person killed in shooting in St. Helena Parish
ST. HELENA PARISH - One person was shot to death Saturday at a home outside of Greensburg.
According to St. Helena deputies, the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. and one person was killed.
No other information was immediately available.
