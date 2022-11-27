55°
One person killed in shooting in St. Helena Parish

Saturday, November 26 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ST. HELENA PARISH - One person was shot to death Saturday at a home outside of Greensburg. 

According to St. Helena deputies, the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. and one person was killed. 

No other information was immediately available. 

