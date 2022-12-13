73°
One person killed and another shot in gun battle along Dayton Street on Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and another person was shot after a verbal argument turned into a gun battle Tuesday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 20-year-old Andavon Allen was shot and killed during the argument on Dayton Street around 10:15 a.m.
A second person was reportedly found shot in the area of Clayton Street, just off N Foster Drive. That person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Officers ask if anyone has information, call (225) 389-4869.
This is a developing story.
