One person injured in shooting at Elm Grove Garden Apartments
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting at the Elm Grove Garden Apartments, according to officials.
Officials said one person was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg. Their condition is unknown at this time.
