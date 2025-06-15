75°
One person injured in shooting on Boulevard de Province Sunday evening
BATON ROUGE — One person was injured in a shooting on Boulevard de Province on Sunday evening.
According to authorities, the shooting happened around 9 p.m., and one person was transported to a hospital in serious condition.
No other information was available.
