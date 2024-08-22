89°
One person injured after shooting near Red Stick Social early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting near Red Stick Social on Government Street.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were called to a building in the same parking lot as Red Stick Social shortly after midnight early Thursday morning. One person received a gunshot wound to the hip and was taken to the hospital.
Video posted on social media showed a crowd of people rushing to get back to their vehicles in the Social parking lot.
Police said no arrests have been made and that detectives are continuing their investigation.
