One person injured after shooting near Red Stick Social early Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting near Red Stick Social on Government Street.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were called to a building in the same parking lot as Red Stick Social shortly after midnight early Thursday morning. One person received a gunshot wound to the hip and was taken to the hospital.

Video posted on social media showed a crowd of people rushing to get back to their vehicles in the Social parking lot.

Police said no arrests have been made and that detectives are continuing their investigation.