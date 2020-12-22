69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person injured after shooting in Baker

1 hour 20 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, December 22 2020 Dec 22, 2020 December 22, 2020 3:36 PM December 22, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the 1200 block of McHugh Road.

Police are still investigating.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days