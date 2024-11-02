80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person injured after shooting at Gates at Citiplace Apartments

1 hour 30 minutes 24 seconds ago Saturday, November 02 2024 Nov 2, 2024 November 02, 2024 3:58 PM November 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting at Gates at Citiplace Apartments Saturday afternoon, according to officials. 

According to officials at the scene, the shooting was a result of a domestic dispute and the suspect is in custody.

Trending News

Emergency officials say one person was transported in serious but stable condition.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days