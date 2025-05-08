73°
One person injured after deputy-involved shooting in Independence; State Police investigating

2 hours 3 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, May 08 2025 May 8, 2025 May 08, 2025 9:51 PM May 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

INDEPENDENCE - Louisiana State troopers are investigating a Tangipahoa Parish deputy-involved shooting that left one person injured on Labruzza Lane near Louisiana Highway 40.

One person was shot and was taken to a local hospital; no deputies were harmed. No specific condition is known for the victim outside of the fact they are alive.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office put out a statement saying an investigation was taking place in the area around 8:10 p.m. Louisiana State Police said their Bureau of Investigations were requested to investigate at 8:20 p.m.

No other information is available.

