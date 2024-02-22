73°
One person in critical condition after shooting on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition Thursday morning.
The shooting happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Plank Road at the corner of Monarch Avenue. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a woman was taken into custody following the shooting, which was believed to have stemmed from a domestic incident.
Emergency officials said a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
