One person in critical condition after shooting on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition Thursday morning.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Plank Road at the corner of Monarch Avenue. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a woman was taken into custody following the shooting, which was believed to have stemmed from a domestic incident.

Emergency officials said a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.