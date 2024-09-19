80°
One person in critical condition after shooting on Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on Coursey Boulevard possibly stemming from an armed robbery.
The shooting happened Thursday morning at Coffee Bean Cafe on Coursey Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department said though it was early in the investigation, it was possible the shooting stemmed from an armed robbery.
Officials said the one victim, an employee of the cafe, was in critical condition.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
