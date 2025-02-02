One person hurt in shooting during party on Brightside Drive, BRPD says

Pixabay

BATON ROUGE — One person is hurt after a shooting during a party on Brightside Drive near River Road, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Officials said around 1:30 a.m. Sunday a man was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Before the shooting, authorities say the injured man and another person were attending a party on Brightside Drive near River Road. The two walked outside and then several suspects exited a vehicle and opened fire on the two.

Several cars were damaged by the gunfire, according to officials.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.