One person hurt in shooting during party on Brightside Drive, BRPD says

1 hour 37 minutes 30 seconds ago Sunday, February 02 2025 Feb 2, 2025 February 02, 2025 11:01 AM February 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard
BATON ROUGE — One person is hurt after a shooting during a party on Brightside Drive near River Road, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Officials said around 1:30 a.m. Sunday a man was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound. 

Before the shooting, authorities say the injured man and another person were attending a party on Brightside Drive near River Road. The two walked outside and then several suspects exited a vehicle and opened fire on the two.

Several cars were damaged by the gunfire, according to officials. 

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

