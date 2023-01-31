57°
Latest Weather Blog
One person hurt after gunfire erupts at private party, Baton Rouge police say
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured after a shooting at a private party Monday night.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened in the parking lot of a dance studio on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. One victim was reportedly shot in the ankle and sustained a "very minor injury."
Trending News
BRPD said no arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gray's Army Foundation on the importance of AEDs
-
New coalition underway in Baton Rouge to promote CPR and AED awareness
-
Coroner: 13-year-old killed in shooting near Hooper Road gas station
-
Officials identify 2 men killed in Waffle House parking lot Monday morning
-
Man gets life sentence in decades-old cold case surrounding wife's murder