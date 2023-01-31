One person hurt after gunfire erupts at private party, Baton Rouge police say

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured after a shooting at a private party Monday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened in the parking lot of a dance studio on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. One victim was reportedly shot in the ankle and sustained a "very minor injury."

BRPD said no arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.