One person hurt after Friday crash at corner of US 190 and Winterville Road in Port Allen

Friday, August 15 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — One person was hurt after a Friday crash at the corner of U.S. 190 and Winterville Road in Port Allen.

West Baton Rouge firefighters and medical responders were called to the scene, where one person was taken to the hospital.

