81°
Latest Weather Blog
One person hurt after Friday crash at corner of US 190 and Winterville Road in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN — One person was hurt after a Friday crash at the corner of U.S. 190 and Winterville Road in Port Allen.
West Baton Rouge firefighters and medical responders were called to the scene, where one person was taken to the hospital.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman taken to the hospital in serious condition after being hit by...
-
BRPD announce arrest in April killing near Choctaw Drive at N. 38th...
-
Officials confirm murder-suicide connection after woman, man found dead in Wednesday shootings
-
WATCH: Car crashes into water main on Siegen Lane; expect delays
-
Law enforcement searching for missing New Orleans 12-year-old with developmental condition