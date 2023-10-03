82°
One person hurt after elderly woman accidentally drove car through Baton Rouge bank
BATON ROUGE - An elderly woman crashed her car though a brick wall after she mixed up her gas and brake pedals outside of a Chase bank Tuesday.
The crash was reported shortly after 3 p.m. at the corner of Jones Creek Road and Shenandoah Avenue. Witnesses reported the vehicle was completely inside of the bank after smashing through a wall.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the woman admitted to mixing up her pedals and driving into the building by mistake.
Sources said one person was taken to a hospital in stable condition. It's unknown whether the person hurt was the driver or someone who was inside the building.
This is a developing story.
