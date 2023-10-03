82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person hurt after elderly woman accidentally drove car through Baton Rouge bank

Tuesday, October 03 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An elderly woman crashed her car though a brick wall after she mixed up her gas and brake pedals outside of a Chase bank Tuesday.

The crash was reported shortly after 3 p.m. at the corner of Jones Creek Road and Shenandoah Avenue. Witnesses reported the vehicle was completely inside of the bank after smashing through a wall.  

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the woman admitted to mixing up her pedals and driving into the building by mistake. 

Sources said one person was taken to a hospital in stable condition. It's unknown whether the person hurt was the driver or someone who was inside the building. 

This is a developing story. 

