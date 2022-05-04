71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person found shot to death behind Tigerland bar Tuesday night

2 hours 22 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, May 03 2022 May 3, 2022 May 03, 2022 9:54 PM May 03, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot to death Tuesday night at a building behind Reggie's in Tigerland around 9 p.m. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said they are unsure where the shooting took place. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days