One person found shot to death behind Tigerland bar Tuesday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot to death Tuesday night at a building behind Reggie's in Tigerland around 9 p.m.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said they are unsure where the shooting took place.
This is a developing story.
