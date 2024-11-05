77°
One person dead after St. Helena house fire

By: Adam Burruss
HILLSDALE - One person died after a house fire Saturday evening, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal.

Officials say St. Helena Fire Districts 4 and 5 responded to a residential fire on Pat Lane. The body of a female resident was found in a bedroom.

The identity and cause of death are pending with the coroner's office, but officials believe the victim was an 86-year-old homeowner.

