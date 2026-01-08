One person dead after shooting at Alaska Street apartment; BRPD says it is first homicide of 2026

BATON ROUGE — One person is dead after a shooting at an Alaska Street apartment, officials told WBRZ on Thursday.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office and Baton Rouge Police were called to the apartment near the intersection of Alaska and West Garfield streets.

The nearby McKinley Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown following the shooting, which WBRZ first learned about around 8:30 a.m.

According to a BRPD spokesperson, this is the first homicide investigation of 2026.