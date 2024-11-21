46°
One person dead after house fire off Napoleon Street
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a house caught fire off Napoleon Street behind Greater Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church Thursday morning.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department was on the scene by 4:30 a.m.
The cause of the fire is undetermined. More information was not immediately available.
