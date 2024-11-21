46°
One person dead after house fire off Napoleon Street

Thursday, November 21 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a house caught fire off Napoleon Street behind Greater Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church Thursday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was on the scene by 4:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. More information was not immediately available.

