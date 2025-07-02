84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person brought to hospital after nearly drowning at Liberty Lagoon

1 hour 53 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, July 02 2025 Jul 2, 2025 July 02, 2025 4:46 PM July 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A person was brought to the hospital after nearly drowning at Liberty Lagoon on Wednesday afternoon.

First responders said they responded to the adult who nearly drowned around 4:10 p.m.

They are in stable condition, emergency officials added.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days