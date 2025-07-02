84°
One person brought to hospital after nearly drowning at Liberty Lagoon
BATON ROUGE — A person was brought to the hospital after nearly drowning at Liberty Lagoon on Wednesday afternoon.
First responders said they responded to the adult who nearly drowned around 4:10 p.m.
They are in stable condition, emergency officials added.
