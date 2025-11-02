One of three missing monkeys in Mississippi captured following truck crash

HEIDELBERG, Miss. - One of the three missing lab monkeys that escaped from a truck following a crash on I-59 was captured Sunday morning, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks captured the monkey after a homeowner on Highway 503 near Heidelberg found the animal on their property.

The animals were originally reported to be from Tulane; however, Tulane officials reiterated Wednesday that the monkeys didn't belong to the university. A team the university sent to help following the accident was on-site only to assist.

"The nonhuman primates were not being transported by Tulane, not owned by Tulane, and not in Tulane’s custody," university spokeswoman Stacey Plaisance said Wednesday.

The truck was carrying 21 Rhesus monkeys before crashing on Oct. 28.

2 of the animals remain missing.