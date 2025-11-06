74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One of three arrested in Baker girl's disappearance not involved in trafficking scheme, agent says

Thursday, November 06 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BAKER - New details about a Baker girl's kidnapping have been released and agents say one of the men arrested for kidnapping was not involved in the alleged human trafficking scheme.

Chris Masters, a Supervisory Special Agent with the Louisiana Attorney General's Cyber Crimes Unit, said 62-year-old Alvin Hanson was at the Greyhound Bus station when he met the 13-year-old missing girl. 

Masters said Hanson was aware the girl was missing, but he never called law enforcement. Instead, he brought her to a homeless shelter with him to eat and bought her some clothes at a store. Afterward, he took her back to the bus station and the two parted ways. 

Hanson was booked for contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. 

Two others arrested, 62-year-old man Ronald Smith and 26-year-old Ki-Shawn Crumity, were booked on kidnapping charges. 

