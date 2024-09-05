78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One of three alleged home invaders arrested after August burglary

4 hours 2 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, September 05 2024 Sep 5, 2024 September 05, 2024 10:37 AM September 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested one of three suspects in a home invasion that happened in August. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Rayounce Riley, 23, was allegedly involved in a home invasion that happened on East Brookstown Drive late on the night of Aug. 23.

Police said the victim was in his home when three unknown suspects broke in and attacked him. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and struck the victim multiple times in the face with it. 

The victim received non-life-threatening-injuries. The suspects fled after the attack. 

Trending News

Riley is believed to be one of the alleged invaders. He was arrested on Aug. 28 and booked for home invasion, second-degree battery, and criminal damage to property. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days