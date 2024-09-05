78°
One of three alleged home invaders arrested after August burglary
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested one of three suspects in a home invasion that happened in August.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Rayounce Riley, 23, was allegedly involved in a home invasion that happened on East Brookstown Drive late on the night of Aug. 23.
Police said the victim was in his home when three unknown suspects broke in and attacked him. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and struck the victim multiple times in the face with it.
The victim received non-life-threatening-injuries. The suspects fled after the attack.
Riley is believed to be one of the alleged invaders. He was arrested on Aug. 28 and booked for home invasion, second-degree battery, and criminal damage to property.
