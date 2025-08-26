84°
One man shot along Marque Ann Drive near Florida Boulevard early Tuesday morning

Tuesday, August 26 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A man was shot early Tuesday morning on Marque Ann Drive, officials said. 

The man was shot and found in the street near Florida Boulevard around 4:20 a.m., officials added. 

They were brought to the hospital in critical condition. 

