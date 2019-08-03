90°
One man fatally shot on N. Donmoor Ave
BATON ROUGE - A man is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex on N. Donmoor Avenue.
According to the Advocate, EMS responded to the shooting just before 7:30 Saturday morning on the 800 block of N. Donmoor Avenue at Bon Carre Court at Donmoor apartment complex.
Authorities arrived on scene to a man shot to death and the window of an apartment unit shattered. A neighboring witness told investigators that she heard gunfire earlier that morning.
So far, Police have no suspects or motives and the victim has not been identified.
This is a developing story.
