One man arrested in Friday evening drive-by shooting, Iberville sheriff says

1 hour 16 minutes 7 seconds ago Saturday, August 30 2025 Aug 30, 2025 August 30, 2025 12:19 PM August 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE — Deputies arrested a man in connection with a drive-by shooting that sent one man to a hospital in Plaquemine on Friday evening, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

Donald Ray Vondo Jr. faces charges of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Vondo is accused of shooting a man on Barrow Street as he drove by around 6 p.m., according to the sheriff. Vondo allegedly hit the man with what Stassi described as a "spray of gunfire."

The man was airlifted to a hospital, where he was stabilized last night after undergoing surgery, Stassi said. 

Deputies later arrested Vondo in West Baton Rouge Parish and booked him into the Iberville Parish Jail. 

