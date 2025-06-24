81°
Latest Weather Blog
One man arrested in fatal shooting on Longridge Avenue
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested one man following a fatal shooting on Longridge Avenue that left one man dead early on the morning of Monday, June 23.
Officers have arrested Eriq Overstreet, 27, for allegedly shooting and killing Marion Brown, 27. The two men got into a verbal argument that led to the shooting, according to police. Brown was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
Trending News
Overstreet was booked into the EBR Parish Prison for 2nd-degree murder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
How is the Iran-Israel conflict affecting oil prices? LSU Center for Energy...
-
Louisiana officials say they filed their own lawsuits over CVS' texting customers...
-
Woman accused of stealing $1,200 in tools arrested after being detained by...
-
St. Mary Parish teacher arrested, resigns after allegedly having relationship with former...
-
Gov. Landry signs bills intending to fortify energy industry, encourage oil production...
Sports Video
-
The Baton Rouge Rougarou baseball team is off to a hot start
-
LSU baseball players, coach will work shift at Cane's ahead of National...
-
LSU announces schedule and logistics for National Championship celebration Wednesday
-
LSU baseball returns to Baton Rouge
-
The Tigers are back in Baton Rouge with 8th CWS title; officials...