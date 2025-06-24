One man arrested in fatal shooting on Longridge Avenue

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested one man following a fatal shooting on Longridge Avenue that left one man dead early on the morning of Monday, June 23.

Officers have arrested Eriq Overstreet, 27, for allegedly shooting and killing Marion Brown, 27. The two men got into a verbal argument that led to the shooting, according to police. Brown was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Overstreet was booked into the EBR Parish Prison for 2nd-degree murder.