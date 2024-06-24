80°
One killed, two airlifted from wreck in Pointe Coupee Parish
LETTSWORTH - One person was killed and two others — including a child — were airlifted from a wreck in Pointe Coupee Parish on Sunday.
The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said the wreck happened shortly before 7 p.m. along LA-1 near Highway 15 in Lettsworth. Deputies said the crash happened between a car with a single adult driver and another vehicle driven by an adult with three children passengers.
First responders worked to extricate at least one person who was trapped. Deputies said one adult died at the scene. The other adult and a child were taken to a hospital by AirMed.
No more information was immediately available.
